Illuvium (ILV) Price Reaches $751.12

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for approximately $751.12 or 0.01818112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Illuvium has a market cap of $482.89 million and approximately $20.05 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Illuvium has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00057219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,061.89 or 0.07411435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00061754 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,363.78 or 1.00122717 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00064291 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007687 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,892 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

