Immix Biopharma Inc’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on January 25th (NASDAQ:IMMX)

Immix Biopharma’s (NASDAQ:IMMX) quiet period will end on Tuesday, January 25th. Immix Biopharma had issued 4,200,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 16th. The total size of the offering was $21,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Immix Biopharma’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ IMMX opened at $5.66 on Thursday. Immix Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $8.68.

Get Immix Biopharma alerts:

Immix Biopharma Company Profile

Immix Biopharma Inc is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering Tissue Specific Therapeutics (TM) targeting oncology and immuno-dysregulated diseases. Immix Biopharma Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Immix Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immix Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.