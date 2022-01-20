ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Short Interest Update

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,020,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the December 15th total of 10,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

NASDAQ IMGN traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,945,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,806. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average is $6.07.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 85.94% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IMGN. Jefferies Financial Group raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,653,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,565,000 after buying an additional 346,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 18.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,719,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,452 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,286,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,248,000 after purchasing an additional 82,522 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,632,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,938,000 after purchasing an additional 115,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.5% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 3,013,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,086,000 after purchasing an additional 358,629 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.