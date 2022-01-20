Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:INDB traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.86. The stock had a trading volume of 157,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,869. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.96. Independent Bank has a one year low of $68.14 and a one year high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

In related news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $85,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $737,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Independent Bank stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,931 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

