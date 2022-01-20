IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,352 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SASR. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1,801.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 234,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 221,743 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,850,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,807,000 after acquiring an additional 192,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,328,000 after acquiring an additional 177,734 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 725,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,244,000 after acquiring an additional 110,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 767,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,850,000 after acquiring an additional 65,605 shares in the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $127,663.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $651,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $49.37 on Thursday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.12 and a 200 day moving average of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

