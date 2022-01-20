IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 562 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 184.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 16.3% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,895,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 39.6% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $62.37 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.34 and a 12 month high of $138.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.28 and a 200 day moving average of $90.71.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51,395.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.22.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

