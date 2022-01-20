IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 22.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 406,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after buying an additional 73,336 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 131.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,604,000 after buying an additional 367,241 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 7.0% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 149,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 5.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,295,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,329,000 after purchasing an additional 109,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 106,864.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 86,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 86,560 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHX shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.28.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.19 and a beta of 3.21. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). ChampionX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $818.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.