IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $466,000 Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 681.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 361.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dover from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DOV stock opened at $177.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.82 and a 200-day moving average of $169.03. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $115.88 and a 12-month high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Dover’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

