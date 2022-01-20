IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Stake in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of eGain worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after buying an additional 347,184 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in eGain by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,737,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,947,000 after purchasing an additional 76,520 shares during the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in eGain during the second quarter worth approximately $554,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in eGain by 18.1% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 295,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 45,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in eGain by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,483,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after buying an additional 44,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Get eGain alerts:

NASDAQ EGAN opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.79. eGain Co. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $316.10 million, a PE ratio of 59.24 and a beta of 0.39.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 million. eGain had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EGAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eGain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

eGain Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN).

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.