IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 2,122 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,178 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Flushing Financial worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 70,788.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Flushing Financial news, CEO John R. Buran acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $42,786.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FFIC opened at $25.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average of $23.24. The company has a market cap of $769.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.79. Flushing Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $64.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.00 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Flushing Financial Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

