IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 581.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 160,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 136,789 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 93,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA stock opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.66. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered shares of TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.