indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.93

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.93 and last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 1075200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INDI. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of -0.05.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $69,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Scott David Kee sold 352,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $4,256,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,184,743 shares of company stock valued at $25,931,177. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 470.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 25.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

