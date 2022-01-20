Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the December 15th total of 4,610,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,547,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,547,000 after acquiring an additional 16,944 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 55,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 14,256 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,070,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,762,000 after acquiring an additional 458,900 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,061,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at $554,000. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $58.67. 21,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,366. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.54.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

