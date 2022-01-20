Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:QTJL) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:QTJL) fell 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.87 and last traded at $26.87. 714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.44.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July in the third quarter worth $105,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July in the third quarter worth $257,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July in the third quarter worth $490,000.

