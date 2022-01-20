InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the December 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 426,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

InPlay Oil stock remained flat at $$2.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.24. InPlay Oil has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $2.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $231.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 2.22.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 65.76%. The firm had revenue of $24.88 million during the quarter.

Separately, upped their price objective on InPlay Oil from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. is a light oil development and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties. It also focuses on the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded on November 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.