InsaneCoin (INSN) Reaches Market Cap of $176,974.31

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 20th. InsaneCoin has a market capitalization of $176,974.31 and $5.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, InsaneCoin has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About InsaneCoin

INSN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 26,026,738 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

