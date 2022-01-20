Insider Buying: SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Director Purchases 1,395 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Director Charlene T. Begley bought 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.80 per share, with a total value of $59,706.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of S stock opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.31. SentinelOne Inc has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.58 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on S shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,010,000. Institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

