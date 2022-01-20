Insider Selling: PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Sells 3,812 Shares of Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 3,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $107,993.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PRO traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,776. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.30. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. PROS had a negative return on equity of 123.71% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PROS by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,741,000 after acquiring an additional 35,710 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,589,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in PROS by 109,410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 10,941 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PROS by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 649,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,050,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PROS by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,514,000 after buying an additional 85,220 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

