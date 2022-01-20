Insider Selling: PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CAO Sells 11,428 Shares of Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 11,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $502,146.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christine Marie Utter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 7th, Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $28,774.44.

NASDAQ:PTCT traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.07. The stock had a trading volume of 976,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,960. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.90. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average is $39.84.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.43% and a negative return on equity of 169.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

