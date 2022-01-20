Inspire Investing LLC Has $209,000 Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,806,000 after purchasing an additional 359,430 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,815,000 after acquiring an additional 86,021 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 737,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,297,000 after acquiring an additional 114,227 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,867,000 after acquiring an additional 21,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 3,374.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,650,000 after acquiring an additional 369,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $306.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.03 and a 1 year high of $417.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $295.48 and its 200-day moving average is $325.31.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.89 EPS. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.29.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.