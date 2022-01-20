Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,407 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 96,701 shares.The stock last traded at $39.32 and had previously closed at $39.09.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $171.26 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 24.88%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.53%.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $135,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 25,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.