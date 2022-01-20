Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Short Interest Update

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,800 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the December 15th total of 96,600 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 757,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMTE traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.83. 4,011,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,259. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35. Integrated Media Technology has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Integrated Media Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.26% of Integrated Media Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Integrated Media Technology Ltd. is a technology investment, product development and distribution company. It engages in developing, manufacturing and distributing of 3-dimension display equipment and wholesales audio products. The firm focuses on the business activities in the sale and distribution of autostereoscopic 3D display, 3D conversion equipment and software, development and sale of 3D autostereoscopic technology and provision of 3D consultancy services.

