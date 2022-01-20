Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $72.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.67. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $58.84 and a 52 week high of $82.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.50.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.63.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $1,479,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $1,364,707.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,223,950 shares of company stock valued at $92,550,680. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 151.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 246,151 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $26,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

