Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $90.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.63.

Shares of IBKR opened at $72.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.67. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $58.84 and a 52 week high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 8,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $651,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $1,412,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,223,950 shares of company stock valued at $92,550,680 over the last 90 days. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 19.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

