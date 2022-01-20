Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Matthew 25 Management Corp

Matthew 25 Management Corp raised its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 942,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Interface comprises 4.0% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Matthew 25 Management Corp owned about 1.60% of Interface worth $14,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Interface by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Interface by 280.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Interface by 35.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Interface by 78,850.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TILE. Raymond James raised Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

TILE traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,635. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Interface, Inc. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $835.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.87.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Interface had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Interface’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.44%.

Interface Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

