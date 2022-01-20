International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 170 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 170 ($2.32) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IAG. Barclays set a GBX 220 ($3.00) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.46) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.66) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.73) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 207.73 ($2.83).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of IAG opened at GBX 158.80 ($2.17) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 147.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 161.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.44. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of GBX 106.15 ($1.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 222.10 ($3.03).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.