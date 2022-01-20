International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Price Target Raised to GBX 220 at Barclays

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 215 ($2.93) to GBX 220 ($3.00) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ICAGY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 574.03% and a negative net margin of 63.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

