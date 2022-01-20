International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in International Paper by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on IP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Shares of International Paper stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.16. The stock had a trading volume of 34,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.45. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $43.87 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 40.57%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

