Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Announces Earnings Results

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $292.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,732,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,949. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $338.07 and its 200 day moving average is $343.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.57 billion, a PE ratio of 63.18, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $227.47 and a twelve month high of $369.69.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.89.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,547,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

