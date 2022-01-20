Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.01

Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.01 and last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 1362 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 342,539 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 721,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 25,302 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 458,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 48,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 322,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after buying an additional 14,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

