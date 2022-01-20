Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Short Interest Update

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the December 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of ITIC opened at $200.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.73. Investors Title has a 1 year low of $140.25 and a 1 year high of $248.00. The stock has a market cap of $379.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $7.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $81.42 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $18.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Investors Title’s previous None dividend of $15.44. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITIC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Investors Title by 95.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 11,637 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Investors Title by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Investors Title by 8.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Investors Title by 17.2% during the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 12,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Investors Title by 10.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC); investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust); and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

