Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $211.65. Investors Title shares last traded at $208.07, with a volume of 2,425 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $7.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $81.42 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $18.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Investors Title’s previous None dividend of $15.44. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio is 5.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Investors Title in the third quarter worth $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Investors Title by 173.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Investors Title in the third quarter worth $66,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Investors Title by 24.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Title in the third quarter worth $152,000. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Title Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC); investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust); and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

