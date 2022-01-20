Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 10.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 116,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 65,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $35.52 on Thursday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $54.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.00.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRDM. BWS Financial raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

