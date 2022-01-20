iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management trimmed its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 3.8% of LifePro Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,793,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,110,000 after buying an additional 211,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,421,000 after buying an additional 36,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,923,000 after buying an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter.

SHY stock remained flat at $$85.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 24,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,784,734. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $85.03 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

