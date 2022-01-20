iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $115.96

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $115.96 and last traded at $115.96, with a volume of 477 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.18.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.26 and a 200-day moving average of $118.21.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGZ. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

