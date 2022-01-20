iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 221,393 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,543,941 shares.The stock last traded at $24.52 and had previously closed at $23.81.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.72.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 438.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

