iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 144,115 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,192,290 shares.The stock last traded at $26.85 and had previously closed at $27.21.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Pension Service lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,531,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,796,000 after buying an additional 347,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,965,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,002,000 after purchasing an additional 374,778 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 2,452.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 891,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,349,000 after acquiring an additional 856,991 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 278.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 467,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after buying an additional 344,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 357,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after buying an additional 312,041 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

