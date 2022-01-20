iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,451,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,822 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,215,000 after buying an additional 1,439,756 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,186,811,000 after buying an additional 1,170,479 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,758,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,221,154,000 after buying an additional 766,498 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $165.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.78. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.89 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

