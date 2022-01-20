iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motco increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 7,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $207.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,756,634. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $204.38 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.96 and a 200 day moving average of $223.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

