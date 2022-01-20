iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $264.64

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $264.64 and last traded at $265.55, with a volume of 2488 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $270.61.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

