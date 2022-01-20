iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $106.78

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $106.78 and last traded at $106.78, with a volume of 560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.82.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.26.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 888,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,820,000 after acquiring an additional 108,773 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.