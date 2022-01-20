iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Lowered by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $267.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $279.22. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $232.55 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

