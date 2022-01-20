iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,093 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $23,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 170.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,224,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,566,000 after purchasing an additional 54,390,034 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,002.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,761,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511,132 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $119,878,000. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,814,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,289 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,873,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,479 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $25.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.58.

