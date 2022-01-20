Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300,100 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the December 15th total of 411,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ITI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,576. Iteris has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77. The company has a market cap of $160.44 million, a PE ratio of -63.17 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.36.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $33.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Tom Thomas bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $57,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Iteris by 20.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 88,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,359 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Iteris by 10.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 20,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in Iteris by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 351,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Iteris by 127.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 815,807 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in Iteris by 14.2% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,824,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 227,300 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

