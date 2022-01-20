J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the transportation company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services has increased its dividend payment by 22.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a dividend payout ratio of 13.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to earn $8.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.4%.

JBHT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $200.41. The company had a trading volume of 38,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,825. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.59. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $208.87.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 27.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.22.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,143 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 138,577 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $57,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

