J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given New $175.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $171.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $198.72.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $200.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $208.87.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $442,143. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

