Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JKHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.75.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $166.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

