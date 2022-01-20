Jane Routledge Acquires 19,696 Shares of M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (LON:MGCI) Stock

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (LON:MGCI) insider Jane Routledge acquired 19,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £19,499.04 ($26,605.32).

LON:MGCI traded up GBX 1.45 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 98.85 ($1.35). The company had a trading volume of 103,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,688. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 98.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 98.28. M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 85.50 ($1.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 102 ($1.39). The firm has a market capitalization of £140.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a GBX 0.76 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. M&G Credit Income Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.47%.

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc invests in a portfolio of public and private debt and debt-like instruments. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

