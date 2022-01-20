Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $214.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) will announce sales of $214.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Janus International Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $214.90 million to $214.95 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Janus International Group will report full-year sales of $729.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $729.70 million to $729.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $867.03 million, with estimates ranging from $858.36 million to $875.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Janus International Group.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $187.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.40 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of JBI stock opened at $10.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.08. Janus International Group has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Janus International Group (JBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.