JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Up to $72.30

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $72.30, but opened at $76.80. JD.com shares last traded at $77.45, with a volume of 205,205 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. UBS Group raised their price target on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.11.

Get JD.com alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.95. The firm has a market cap of $104.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter worth about $8,565,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter worth about $1,413,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter worth about $1,617,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.